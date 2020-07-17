Out on the Town: Waterford River Rhythms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now in its 14th year, the Waterford River Rhythms series offers free concerts at the Village Hall Park in Waterford "sort of every other Thursday" during the summer, according to its website. Photographs here are from Thursday, when the Geoff Howard Experiment played.

Photos by Lauren Henning of The Journal Times. For additional photos from the concert, visit JournalTimes.com.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.

