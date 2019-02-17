The Racine Founders Rotary Club is held its annual Vegas Night fundraiser on Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The $5 admission fee included $100 in “fun money” for the gaming tables, a free instant winner drawing entry (winner drawn every 30 minutes), grand prize entry to win a trip to Las Vegas and $500, auctions, raffles, photo booth, snacks and beverages. Proceeds will benefit the Racine Founders Rotary Club.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

To submit photos for this page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com and send high resolution photos to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments