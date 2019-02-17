The Racine Founders Rotary Club is held its annual Vegas Night fundraiser on Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The $5 admission fee included $100 in “fun money” for the gaming tables, a free instant winner drawing entry (winner drawn every 30 minutes), grand prize entry to win a trip to Las Vegas and $500, auctions, raffles, photo booth, snacks and beverages. Proceeds will benefit the Racine Founders Rotary Club.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
