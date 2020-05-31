Out on The Town: Union Grove High School Graduation Parade

Union Grove High School honored its Class of 2020 with a senior motorcade through the village’s business district on Sunday afternoon.

The parade began at 1 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, headed east on Highway 11 and then turned north onto Main Street to the high school.

Currently, UGHS is planning for a formal outdoor graduation ceremony on the school’s football field at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, with a rain date of 6 p.m. Aug. 7. Superintendent Al Mollerskov said that plan is contingent on approval from the Central Racine County Health Department.

If the Health Department nixes an outdoor gathering with graduates and family members in attendance, the district plans for an indoor ceremony with only graduates and the School Board present, that will be livestreamed for families. If that is not approved, the entire ceremony will be virtual. All speeches have already been recorded in the case that the ceremony would need to be virtual.

