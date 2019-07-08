“Moon Landing — 50th Anniversary” was the theme of the 2019 Union Grove 4th of July Parade.

The parade is traditionally led by veterans’ organizations, motorcycles and area fire departments. Returning crowd favorites were the Belle City Brassworks Band on a flatbed truck and two Jolly Giants stilt walkers.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Union Grove Parade
Walter Ott, of the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society, drives around an old tractor at the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
Union Grove Parade
Fabian Dablos from El Rancho "Las Tres Potrancas", Union Grove, rides his horse "El Bucana" during the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
Union Grove Parade

A police car followed by motor rider and war veterans leads the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
Union Grove Parade

Members of the American Legion carry the colors during the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
Union Grove Parade

Children wave at the parade participants.
Union Grove Parade

A little girl looks up to a woman walking on stilts.
Union Grove Parade

The Culver's ice cream cone mascot shakes hands with children.
Union Grove Parade

The Little King from the 2018 Racine County Fair waves to the crowd during the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
Union Grove Parade
The State Line Garden Association train passes by during the parade.
Union Grove Parade

The Broncos Select Travel Softball and Baseball teams of Union Grove participate during the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
Union Grove Parade

The Bee mascot from Mel-Bee Chiropractic, waves to the crowd.
Union Grove Parade
Karolyn Schumaker and her husband Matthew Schumaker from Rescue Outreach mission walk with their dogs Bruno, right, and Foxy Brown, left, during the Union Grove 4th of July parade. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments