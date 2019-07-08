“Moon Landing — 50th Anniversary” was the theme of the 2019 Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
The parade is traditionally led by veterans’ organizations, motorcycles and area fire departments. Returning crowd favorites were the Belle City Brassworks Band on a flatbed truck and two Jolly Giants stilt walkers.
Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.
Walter Ott, of the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society, drives around an old tractor at the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
Fabian Dablos from El Rancho "Las Tres Potrancas", Union Grove, rides his horse "El Bucana" during the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
A police car followed by motor rider and war veterans leads the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
Members of the American Legion carry the colors during the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
Children wave at the parade participants.
A little girl looks up to a woman walking on stilts.
The Culver's ice cream cone mascot shakes hands with children.
The Little King from the 2018 Racine County Fair waves to the crowd during the Union Grove 4th of July Parade.
The State Line Garden Association train passes by during the parade.
The Broncos Select Travel Softball and Baseball teams of Union Grove participate during the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
The Bee mascot from Mel-Bee Chiropractic, waves to the crowd.
Karolyn Schumaker and her husband Matthew Schumaker from Rescue Outreach mission walk with their dogs Bruno, right, and Foxy Brown, left, during the Union Grove 4th of July parade.
