Out on the Town: Union Grove Car Show

While many events have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Union Grove Car Show was not one of them. The event went on as scheduled Aug. 8, with classic cars from all over filling the Downtown streets. Union Grove also is planning to hold its Super Saturday on Aug. 29.
Photos by Stephanie Jones for The Journal Times.
