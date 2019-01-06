The Ultimate Elvis Birthday Bash, celebrating the late Elvis Presley’s 84th birthday, was held Saturday at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Caledonia.
Dave “Elvis” Ehlert has been performing as Elvis for more than 50 years. He was joined by Andrew “Garth Brooks” Lanning on drums and vocals. The event featured favorite Elvis songs and guest performances by superstar tributes to Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Prince, The Big Bopper and Bruno Mars. The evening included an Elvis and Priscilla Presley lookalike contest and an Elvis trivia contest.
Photos by Adalberto Almeida for the Journal Times.
If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like to see featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be high-resolution (large files).
