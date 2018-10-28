Trolloween, Racine’s annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl, was held Saturday night in Downtown Racine and the vicinity.

Buses transported costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Participating taverns included Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Legacy, Main Hub, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Ricky’s Place, The Nash and Racine Brewing Co.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be of high resolution.

