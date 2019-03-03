The 27th annual Thoughts for Food live-music fundraiser took place at 14 venues in Racine on Saturday night.
The event itself, one of the largest single night concerts in the state, exists to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, an organization dedicated to providing emergency food to county food pantries and related organizations. Through 2018, the event had raised more than $420,000 and 110,000 pounds of food.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
