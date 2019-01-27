The Journal Times’ sixth annual Southeast Wisconsin Winter Bridal Showcase was held Sunday at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. The showcase featured many vendors offering a variety of services and was a one-stop shop for those looking toward their nuptials. The Journal Times would like to thank all the vendors and guests who attended. Photos are by Gregory Shaver. 

To reserve a spot on the Out on the Town page for your event, send Stephanie Jones an email at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Then, send photos to journaltimes@gmail.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments