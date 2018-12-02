The 16th Street Studios, an artist community residing in the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., held its 23rd annual open house on Saturday.

The artists in the 16th Street Studios are a diverse group. They range from retired hobby artists to internationally exhibited and published artists represented by several galleries. The artists in the studios are painters working in oil, acrylic and watercolor; encaustic (wax) artists; collage artists; photographers; sculptors; makers (clothing and furniture); ceramics artists; graphic artists, and filmmakers.

Photos by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.

If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be of high resolution.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments