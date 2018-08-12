The sixth annual Tall Tales Music Festival, with live music performances by national touring acts, took place on the streets of Downtown Burlington on Friday and Saturday.

The scheduled music lineup included Erin Rae, Nicole Atkins, Lilly Hiatt, Tristen, Field Report, Ruby Boots, Coco Reilly, Kashena Sampson and The Savage Radley. Free music workshops, local food, craft beer and wine, and activities for fans of all ages also were part of the festivities.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email sharon.knox@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments