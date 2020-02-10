Out on the Town: Tacky Tourist Dress-Up Day
0 comments

Out on the Town: Tacky Tourist Dress-Up Day

  • 0

Students had fun with Tacky Tourist Dress-Up Day on Jan. 30 at Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave, Sturtevant. The dress-up day was part of the school’s celebration of National Lutheran Schools Week. One photo from the event was published in the Jan. 31 Journal Times.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have photos from an event that should be featured on this page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High resolution photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News