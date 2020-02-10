Out on the Town: Tacky Tourist Dress-Up Day

Students had fun with Tacky Tourist Dress-Up Day on Jan. 30 at Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave, Sturtevant. The dress-up day was part of the school’s celebration of National Lutheran Schools Week. One photo from the event was published in the Jan. 31 Journal Times.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

