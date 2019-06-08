The Racine Public Library held its Summer Reading Kick Off Bash on Saturday afternoon.
The event was put on to bring the community together and promote the library’s summer reading program that encourages people of all ages to read. More than 30 local organizations had booths, ranging from Racine County 4-H to the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team, and the library had booths with arts and crafts and library-card signups.
Photos by Jonathon Sadowski of The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution (large files) photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
