Out on the Town: Sugarin' Off Pancake Breakfast

The Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast at the River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia is an annual event to celebrate the maple syrup harvest.

While subsequent pancake breakfasts scheduled for March 22 and March 29 have been canceled, as of Friday the trails at River Bend continued to stay open for area residents to explore. People are encouraged to check River Bend’s Facebook page for any updates.

Photos here were shot March 15 by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

