The Village of Sturtevant held its Memorial Day Parade on Saturday. The parade began at 10 a.m. and Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, and traveled through the village, concluding at South Park, 95th Street and Hulda Drive, where a memorial ceremony took place.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

