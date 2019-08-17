The St. Rita Parish Festival was held St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, over the weekend. Attractions included live music on two stages, youth entertainment, carnival rides, a food tent, raffles and games.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.

