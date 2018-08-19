The annual St. Louis Parish Festival was held Saturday and Sunday on the parish grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia.

The festival opened with an outdoor Mass on Saturday afternoon conducted by the Rev. Yamid Blanco. Live entertainment was provided by the Larry Lynne Band, the Bruce Korosa Polka Band, the Do Wa Was and magician Rick Allen. Attractions also included a Sunday chicken dinner, lazer tag, an antique car and tractor show and demonstrations from Chay’s Tae Kwon Do studio.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

