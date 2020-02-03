Out On The Town: Southeast Wisconsin Bridal Showcase
The Journal Times’ seventh annual Southeast Wisconsin Bridal Showcase expanded to two locations in 2020: Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant and the and Madrigano Marina Shores in Downtown Kenosha. The showcase featured numerous vendors offering a wide variety of services for those looking toward their nuptials.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

