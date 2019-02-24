The Over Our Head Players concluded the 2019 edition of their original comedy competition — the Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival — on Sunday at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival is a competition of original short comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes were tallied throughout the festival run and the Snowdance Best in Snow was awarded after the final performance Sunday. A cash award of $500 goes to “Best in Snow,” with a $200 prize for second place and $100 award for third.
The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy festival draws entrants and audiences from across the country, making Racine the home of the 10-minute comedy competition. Between July and October 2018, a record-setting 438 scripts were submitted for consideration.
Photos courtesy of the Over Our Head Players.
