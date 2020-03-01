Out on the Town: 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival

Pictured above is a scene from "My Parent’s Carjacking" by Michael L. Johnson of Racine, Wisconsin, starring Sea Daniel (My Mom), Philip Evreniadis (Carjacker), Joe Van Hulle (My Dad) and directed by Rich Smith.
Submitted image
Pictured above, a scene from "For Whom the Yell Tolls" by James Ferguson of Plainville, Massachusetts, starring Melissa Hughes Ernest (Felicity Reynolds), Matt Specht (Joss Reynolds), Anne Mollerskov (Pepper) and directed by Rich Smith.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "Geese" by Peter Stavros of Louisville, Kentucky, starring John Adams (Mark) and Melissa Zeien (Hannah) and directed by Anne Mollerskov.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "The Last Game Night", by Karen Fetherston of Racine, Wisconsin, starring Matt Specht (Judas), Michael Retzlaff (Peter), Kristin Althoff (Mary), Philip Evreniadis (Jesus) and Jimi Turek (Thomas) and directed by Diane Carlson.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "The Talk" by Greg Beattie of Lafayette, Louisiana, starring Ron Schulz (Jackson Bradley) and John Adams (Dad) and directed by Rich Smith.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "The Thief" by Christine Robinson of Peterlee, County Durham, England, starring Ron Schulz (Husband), Melissa Hughes Ernest (Wife), Chuck Lindas (Head) and Anne Mollerskov (Jude) and directed by Rich Smith.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "Go to The Light" by Laurie Allen of Odessa, Texas, starring Kristin Althoff (Roxie), Melissa Zeien (Sophie), Ron Schulz (Daddy) and Jimi Turek (Will) and directed by Michael Retzlaff.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "Elvis and the Psychiatrist" by Michael Noonan, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, starring John Adams (Psychiatrist) and Michael Retzlaff (Elvis) and directed by Rich Smith.
Submitted photo
Pictured above is a scene from "A Disturbing Encounter at the Calhoun Residence Involving Sex, Marriage, and the American Musical Theatre" by William Cameron, Washington, Pennsylvania, starring Melissa Hughes Ernest (Charlotte), Matt Specht (Billy), Anne Mollerskov (Suzie) and Ron Schulz (Roger) and directed by Rich Smith.
The Over Our Head Players performed the 10 finalist plays selected for the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, from Jan. 31 through Sunday, before sold-out crowds at the Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
The festival is a competition of original 10-minute comedies. Between July and October, a record-breaking 654 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 43 states and 12 foreign countries entered the competition. The winning play is revealed on Page A1 of today's Journal Times.
Photos courtesy of the Over Our Head Players.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.
