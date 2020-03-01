Out on the Town: 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival

The Over Our Head Players performed the 10 finalist plays selected for the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, from Jan. 31 through Sunday, before sold-out crowds at the Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.

The festival is a competition of original 10-minute comedies. Between July and October, a record-breaking 654 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 43 states and 12 foreign countries entered the competition. The winning play is revealed on Page A1 of today's Journal Times.

Photos courtesy of the Over Our Head Players.

