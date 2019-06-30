The Racine Raiders played the Illinois Cowboys on Saturday night at Horlick Field, but there was plenty of action taking place outside the white lines as well.

Photos by Andrew Rosenthal for The Journal Times.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments