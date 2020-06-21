Out on the Town: Saturday Sounds on the Square
While many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, live music returned to Downtown Racine over the weekend.

The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29. Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year. Live music will be held at The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., through July 31 and the concert series will move to Monument Square in August. Social distancing will be enforced and number of attendees will be limited.

Photos by Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.

