Out on the Town: Saturday Sounds on the Square

The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29. Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year. Live music will be held at The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., through July 31 and the concert series will move to Monument Square in August. Social distancing will be enforced and number of attendees will be limited.