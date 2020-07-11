Out on the Town: RUSD drive-up graduation ceremonies

Racine Unified's high schools held drive-up graduation ceremonies last week, honoring each school's Class of 2020 while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Photos by Lauren Henning of The Journal Times and Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times. For additional photos from the RUSD graduation ceremonies, go to JournalTimes.com.
