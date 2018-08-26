The annual Root River Festival was held Sunday at Lincoln Park, 2200 Domanik Drive, Racine.

This festival, according to organizers, is in the spirit of a Chautauqua, the adult education movement of the late 19th century and early 20th century. Major aspects of the festival are environmental education, local history, live music and community connections through dozens of local nonprofit organizations. President Teddy Roosevelt called Chautauquas “the most American thing in America” and in his era attendance reached more than 45 million people across 10,000 communities.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email sharon.knox@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments