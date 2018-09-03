The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday. The event included half-price boat rentals, as well as games, food, educational booths, music, animals and more.

The REC, which has the mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research, is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida For The Journal Times.

If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email sharon.knox@journaltimes.com.

