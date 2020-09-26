Out on the Town: Rochester Day in the Country

While festivals throughout the region have been canceled this year due to the health crisis, Rochester residents forged ahead with the 24th Rochester Day in the Country on Sept. 19 in Downtown Rochester.

The event featured an arts and crafts fair, kids activities, live music, a car show and wine tasting. The annual fall festival is intended for the enjoyment of the citizens of Rochester, while also inviting others into town so that they could become aware of the friendly nature and beauty of the small town.

Photos by Mike Ramczyk for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.

