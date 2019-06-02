The 26th annual Relay For Life was held Friday at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported and that one day cancer will be eliminated.
Opening ceremony begins with a survivor lap: Participants take turns walking around a path. Survivors and caregivers (anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis or anyone who has served as a caregiver) are invited to join as honorary guests.
Photos by Andrew Rosenthal of The Journal Times.
