Who says millennials don’t work hard or get their hands dirty?
Every summer since 2017, as many as half-a-dozen teens and young adults get their hands dirty and spend a summer interning with the Youth Farm Corps program at the Racine Dominican-run Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
“They come out here, learn to grow, learn to harvest, learn to work,” explained Cory Sebastian, manager of Sebastian’s Restaurant in Caledonia who helped organize a fundraiser for the program last week Monday.
Sebastian coordinated a team of chefs compiled from six area restaurants — Roberta, Butcher and Barrel, Blue Bear, Maple Table, Red Onion and Sebastian’s — that collaborated to make an all-natural meal, supporting the Farm Corps.
“This job has really helped narrow my path, career-wise. I know I want to be outdoors ... I want to be able to make an impact in the field,” said Farm Corps intern Simone Sorensen, a biology major at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Through the internship, Youth Farm Corps Program Manager Dawn DeMuyt hopes the interns will become “more connected to our food,” regardless of their future career-path.
“They’re learning more about the partnerships we have in the environment,” DeMuyt continued. “We take care of animals, which in turn they give us manure for our crops … They’re learning this cycle and getting a sense of where their food comes from.”
Devan Ingersoll was part of the first Farm Corps, back in 2017, and said that the lessons of teamwork and getting his hands dirty have affected his own worldview and helped him “break out of his shell” — which will be important as he starts pursuing a degree in theater at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee this spring.
“We’re not alone in the task. We’re all working together,” Ingersoll said. “We’re connecting through food … As the garden grows, our community grows.”
Photos by Adam Rogan of The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
