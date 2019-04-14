Open April 11-28, the “RAM 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition” features 165 entries that demonstrate the talent of more than 237 artists from across the country, a number that makes it the largest Peeps show ever at the Racine Art Museum.
During the past decade, a combination of enthusiastic families, professional artists, classrooms in local schools and others have made a total of more than 1,000 colorful artworks honoring the sweet holiday candy. Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, more than half of the Peeps art entries are by local artists, families and organizations; however, several arrive every spring from out of state.
Prizes donated by local businesses and other RAM supporters were awarded April 10 for clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children’s and group categories.
Photos by Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times.
