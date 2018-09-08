About 400 people participated in the Racine-Kenosha Heart Walk on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The event raised about $50,000 for the American Heart Association.
The event, which included a 1- or 3-mile walk, encouraged walkers to make healthy decisions and provided education about heart-related ailments and strokes. It was also a chance to honor the many survivors of heart-related diseases.
Photos by Stephanie Jones, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com
If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
