The 2018 Racine County Fair concluded Sunday after a five-day run at the County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.

Photos by Megan Burke of The Journal Times.

If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email sharon.knox@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments