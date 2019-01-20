The American Cat Fanciers Association conducted the Racine Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday at Festival Hall in Racine.

Felines from across the U.S. and Canada competed for top honors in four categories: kittens, 4 to 8 months, purebred; adults, purebred, not spayed or neutered; adults, purebred, spayed or neutered; and Fun Class, which included any cat that doesn’t meet the qualifications for a specific breed.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

