Out on the Town: Prom at the Zoo

RACINE — Racine-area high school students got their chance to get dressed up on Saturday for the Rotary Post Prom. The prom events included a motorcade along Pershing Park Drive, photos and circus performers at Festival Hall (incorporating the “The Greatest Prom” theme), and a stop at the Racine Zoo, allowing participants to show off their best dressed selves to meerkats and lions alike.

Additional Post Prom photos may be found online at JournalTimes.com. Photos by Lauren Henning of The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.

