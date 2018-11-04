The community, along with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Burlington police departments, hosted the 5th Annual Racine Policeman’s Ball on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Festival Hall in Racine.

The annual evening of dinner and dancing supports local law enforcement K-9 units, law enforcement officer wellness, honor guards and the Police PALS Mentoring Program.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be of high resolution.

