A rivalry dating back to 1928 -- Park High School vs. Horlick High School in football -- was renewed on Friday night at Horlick Field. While thunderstorms delayed completion of the game, the Panthers were victorious, defeating the Rebels 12-0.

Photos by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.

