The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, held an Easter egg hunt and pizza party for area children on Thursday, April 18. After hunting down some eggs on the community center's lawn and playground, representatives from Focus on Community served the children and their family members pizza.

Photos by Adalberto Almedia, For The Journal Times.

