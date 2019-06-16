The 41st anniversary of the YMCA Lighthouse Run presented by Educators Credit Union, the Journal Times and the Racine Family YMCA, was held Saturday. The event included the Image Management 10-Mile competitive, Twin Disc 4-Mile competitive and the 2-Mile/4-Mile Fun Run/Walk.
Photos by Andrew Rosenthal of The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
