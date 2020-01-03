Out on the Town: Lake Michigan Splash and Dash

For years, the Splash and Dash has been raising money for local charities by giving people an opportunity to jump into Lake Michigan on New Year's Day. But this year there was added a 5K run/walk for the less amphibious residents to participate in celebrating the first day of 2020.
Photos by Ricardo Torres of The Journal Times.
