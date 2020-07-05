Out on the Town: Independence Day in Racine County
While the City of Racine's Independence Day parade traveled through neighborhoods unannounced to maintain social distancing, more traditional parades took place in Union Grove and Waterford on Saturday.

Photos by Stephanie Jones and Lauren Henning of The Journal Times, and by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication

