Out on the Town: Independence Day in Racine County

Members of the Union Grove High School Cheerleading Team march in Union Grove's parade.
Tim Grabowski and LeAnne DeBoe of Union Grove wear patriotic face masks as they watch Union Grove’s parade.
Racine County Fair Little Queen 2019 Tali Heller waves to the crowd during the Union Grove parade.
Water is squirted at the crowd from the 1175 Sports Park & Eatery float during the Union Grove parade.
Don Hetland, a veteran of the Second World War, waves from a Jeep during Racine's traveling parade on Saturday.
Lolly Albright, 6, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., waves her pom poms as she waits for the Union Grove parade to start.
Jessica Noble, Racine County Fair's Fairest of the Fair, smiles and waves for the camera during the Waterford parade.
There was plenty of red, white and blue in the crowd on Saturday during Waterford's parade.
U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Pat Murray waves to the crowd during Union Grove’s parade.
A bagpiper, one of several in the Waterford parade, marches on Saturday.
Michael Becker plays the calliope during the City of Racine's traveling parade on Saturday.
While the City of Racine's Independence Day parade traveled through neighborhoods unannounced to maintain social distancing, more traditional parades took place in Union Grove and Waterford on Saturday.
Photos by Stephanie Jones and Lauren Henning of The Journal Times, and by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
