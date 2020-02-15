Out on the Town: Girls Inc. GEMS Conference

More than 400 seventh- and eighth-grade female students in the Racine Unified School District took part in the Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin Girls Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) Conference on Jan. 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

GEMS Conference participants engaged in hands-on experiences and learning sessions designed to encourage engagement and pursuit of courses and careers in science and technology, and ultimately inspire young girls to reach their potential. Programs and workshops were taught by female role models employed in the professions of engineering, math and science.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The conference, sponsored by SC Johnson, is a collaborative effort between Girls Inc., Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, the American Association of University Women, local companies and organizations, and others interested in helping girls reach their highest potential.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0