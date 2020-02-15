Out on the Town: Girls Inc. GEMS Conference

Lillian Reaume of the Gifford School looks at a Madagascar hissing cockroach in the Cockroach Derby workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Emily Kidahl, left, of the REAL School watches her experiment in the Having a Blast workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Presenter Jeffery Appenzeller explains that sometimes the experiment can take longer to explode in the Having a Blast workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Nova Zuberbuehler and Natalie Nelson-Markham, both of Gifford School in Caledonia, watch Polaroid photos develop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Presenter David Venne, right, of the Racine Unified School District, explains to Lexi Sperka, left, and Charlotte Pier, center, both from the REAL School, how to wire the electricity in their dollhouse in the Cardboard Doll workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Presenter Devon Rutkowski of Gilbane Building Co. helps Kimberly Talley of Starbuck Middle School put on virtual reality goggles in the Technology in Construction workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Cinthia Peralta of Starbuck Middle School glues together her dollhouse in the Cardboard Doll workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Naveya Campbell of Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School shakes a bag of ice as she makes ice cream in the Steel and Ice workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Asia Robinson, left, of Mitchell Middle School, Katie Loesl-Dunk, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Mikasia Poe, right, of Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School watch as they race Madagascar hissing cockroachs in the Cockroach Derby workshop.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Tyra Hunter of Starbuck Middle School listens to a presentation during the GEMS Conference.
More than 400 seventh- and eighth-grade female students in the Racine Unified School District took part in the Girls Inc. of Southeastern Wisconsin Girls Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) Conference on Jan. 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
GEMS Conference participants engaged in hands-on experiences and learning sessions designed to encourage engagement and pursuit of courses and careers in science and technology, and ultimately inspire young girls to reach their potential. Programs and workshops were taught by female role models employed in the professions of engineering, math and science.
The conference, sponsored by SC Johnson, is a collaborative effort between Girls Inc., Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, the American Association of University Women, local companies and organizations, and others interested in helping girls reach their highest potential.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
