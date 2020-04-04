Out on the Town: Flashin' First Friday

×
A sign on nurse Melisa Palacios' car during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening.
Cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Azariyah Gaston holds a thank-you sign during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
Cars travel past the main entrance.
Cars fill the roads and parking lots during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
A woman records he scene as car travel past the hospital during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A young woman waves a sign of support as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Cars fill the parking lot and honk their horns during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
Hospital staffers wave from a upper-floor room as cars travel past.
A sign is held up as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
A woman prays during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
An estimated 1,200 vehicles filled the Ascension All Saints parking lot on Friday night, honking their horns, flashing their lights and waving signs thanking health care workers. “It’s emotional,” said Nikki Vash, who works in the cardiology department. “We work very hard. This means a lot to see this many people come out to support us.”
Melisa Palacios, the nurse who organized the “Flashin’ First Friday” event, thought that maybe 50 vehicles would come. So many vehicles came that instead of a parade, Racine Police directed the vehicles to park in the parking lot where they could make some noise.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
