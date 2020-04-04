Out on the Town: Flashin' First Friday

An estimated 1,200 vehicles filled the Ascension All Saints parking lot on Friday night, honking their horns, flashing their lights and waving signs thanking health care workers. “It’s emotional,” said Nikki Vash, who works in the cardiology department. “We work very hard. This means a lot to see this many people come out to support us.”

Melisa Palacios, the nurse who organized the “Flashin’ First Friday” event, thought that maybe 50 vehicles would come. So many vehicles came that instead of a parade, Racine Police directed the vehicles to park in the parking lot where they could make some noise.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0