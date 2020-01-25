Out on the Town: Fire and Ice Festival
The Fire and Ice Festival was held, after an initial weather-related postponement, on Saturday on Racine's Monument Square. The free community event featured ice sculpting, bonfires, food trucks, live music and a “Fire and Ice” themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout Downtown Racine.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

