People from across the country came to Fall Harvest Days at the Racine County Fairgrounds over the weekend to show off their antique tractors and equipment. Visitors got up-close looks at how farming used to be done while the kids went on a barrel ride and met some new friends at the petting zoo.
Photos by Caitlin Sievers of The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.