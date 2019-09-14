People from across the country came to Fall Harvest Days at the Racine County Fairgrounds over the weekend to show off their antique tractors and equipment. Visitors got up-close looks at how farming used to be done while the kids went on a barrel ride and met some new friends at the petting zoo. 

Photos by Caitlin Sievers of The Journal Times.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments