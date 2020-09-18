Out on the Town: Fair Food Drive-Thru

Annual Racine County Fair-goers who, after the fair was canceled, found themselves fantasizing about corn dogs, deep fried cheese curds and loaded baked potatoes were in luck the weekend of Sept. 11-13, when 12 regular fair vendors were set up at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville for a Fair Food Drive-Thru. “This is a way to help folks missing their fair food and to help some of the vendors who have been really hurting,” Scott Gunderson, a member of the Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors, said before the event.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!