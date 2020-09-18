Out on the Town: Fair Food Drive-Thru

Annual Racine County Fair-goers who, after the fair was canceled, found themselves fantasizing about corn dogs, deep fried cheese curds and loaded baked potatoes were in luck the weekend of Sept. 11-13, when 12 regular fair vendors were set up at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville for a Fair Food Drive-Thru. “This is a way to help folks missing their fair food and to help some of the vendors who have been really hurting,” Scott Gunderson, a member of the Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors, said before the event.