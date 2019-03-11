Empty Bowls 2019 took place Monday, March 4 and filled up Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., for a good cause. This event is a fundraiser to feed the homeless in the Racine community. Local students, artists and citizens create one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic bowls; local restaurants and organizations prepare soups and breads served by local VIPs; local musicians provide music to dine by; and hundreds of volunteers make it all happen.

To submit photos for this page, reach out to Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos can be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments