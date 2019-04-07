Burlington High School’s service group Desire, Responsibility, Inspiration, Vision, Empowerment and New Birth (DRIVEN) hosted an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 11 and younger on Saturday at the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The children hunted for eggs and participated in other activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny, bunny “tattoos,” a coloring station, face painting and prizes.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

