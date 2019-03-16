The 13th annual Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corp., stepped off at noon Saturday at the corner of State and Main streets. The parade proceeded south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

