Out on the Town: Downtown Racine Holiday Parade

The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting took place on Saturday. The parade began on the west side of the State Street bridge, continued south on Main Street to Sixth Street and ended at City Hall. The tree-lighting ceremony at Monument Square followed, with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus doing the honors. Holiday singers and other entertainers performed before and after the parade.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

