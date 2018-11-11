The 2018 Downtown Racine Holiday Parade was held Saturday. New this year was pre-parade musical entertainment. Those performances were followed by Dancers, carolers, characters and Santa Claus himself will be in attendance. Other entries included a Norwegian Viking boat by Sons of Norway and decorated tractors by CNH Industrial.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

