Summer may have reached its symbolic end on Labor Day, but the fun hasn’t stopped in Downtown Racine. Main Street was buzzing Friday night for First Fridays.

Here are a few of the best shots from the night. Photos are by Stephanie Jones, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.

If you are interested in having your event featured here, contact Jones. If you have photos to contribute send them to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

First Fridays provides an opportunity to get outside and grab a local brew. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Picture perfect.
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Jamming outside at First Fridays. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

A good day for a walk. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Every day is a good day for a carriage ride. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Filling the boot for a good cause. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Rich and Naomi Miller of Racine show the colors in support of the Chicago Cubs. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Checking out the horses. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

A chance to catch up with each other. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Entertaining the crowd. 
Downtown Racine First Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Racine firefighters were on Monument Square for First Fridays to "fill the boot" to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. 

